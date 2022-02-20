news, local-news,

A disused church from the NSW border town of Corowa is set to become the latest addition to a major restoration project on a historic homestead on the outskirts of Bathurst. The Lutheran church, which had been dormant since 1967, was couriered over from Corowa last week, where it will see new purpose as part of the restoration of the 'Littlebourne' homestead [near Blue Ridge] into a luxurious accommodation offering. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery to pair wine tasting with exhibition 'Littlebourne' owner Annabelle Warren said the church will be renovated into accommodation for Bathurst visitors, paring with renovations on the homestead, which dates back to the 1830s. "It's a beautiful corrugated iron church that will eventually transition into an extension of the six-suite 'Littlebourne' homestead," Ms Warren said. "We want to take advantage of the booming interest in 'farmstay' accommodation, and we envision people will be able to sit out the front of this 'church' [with an added verandah] to view the wonderful paddocks of Bathurst." READ ALSO: Bathurst Rail Museum and Transport Heritage NSW partner up Ms Warren said 'Littlebourne' will be restored for accommodation only, feeling the wedding and functions sector is already well catered for in Bathurst. "This will be an extension of the amazing function opportunities available locally, and people are always looking for luxurious, accessible getaways in regional NSW," she said. "Mayfield Garden is only a short drive up the road, and we have beautiful vineyards and nature walks in the area, so 'Littlebourne' is sure to be a desirable accommodation option for visitors " 'Littlebourne' has been in Ms Warren's family for the past three decades, with her mother previously operating the site as a bed and breakfast in the 1990s. Ms Warren said the house was developed by Mary Jane Hawkins, one of the children in Bathurst's first European family. READ ALSO: Bathurst Seymour Centre's Terisa Ashworth steps down from CEO role "She loved family and entertaining friends, so we want to bring that spirit back," she said. "We hope to be up and running next year; there's so much opportunity in the Bathurst tourism sector." Last year, the house received a $150,000 state government grant to go towards the restoration.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/61608a67-2f30-461a-ae6b-c635de28852d.JPG/r2_256_4606_2857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg