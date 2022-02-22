news, local-news,

The 2022 Inland Sea of Sound Festival will not only be about the music, but family engagement, with an interactive light display at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre inviting festival goers to get creative. Sea of Light, an interactive light display by Patch Theatre, is encouraging children and their families to create their own unique works of art, with a UV torch as their paintbrush. READ ALSO: Bathurst's River Yarners create crochet gate to honour McPhillamy Park Festival organiser and BMEC manager Stephen Champion said the installation will be open from 10am to 2pm until Sunday. "It's educational and fun at the same time, the installation is truly an enthralling exploration of light," Mr Champion said. "The installation unlocks the imagination of children, but it also sparks intrigue as to how light can be commanded by hand, so we may some budding lighting designers emerge." READ ALSO: Bathurst's Inland Sea of Sound festival adds two new acts to line-up Sea of Light is one of what will be many attractions at BMEC during Inland Sea of Sound, with the event proper to get under way Wednesday. BMEC will host featured musicians on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, while Keystone 1889 [Wednesday and Thursday] and The Victoria Bathurst [Thursday and Friday] will both host evening gigs. READ ALSO: Bathurst wellness centre to host biweekly meditation and mindfulness sessions For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.inlandseaofsound.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/cd271258-3483-421a-a83f-fcd07d4e11aa.jpg/r0_193_6000_3583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg