After two quiet years, Charles Sturt University (CSU) Bathurst welcomed first-year students back to campus with the 2022 Orientation Week beginning on Monday. An official welcome event was held on Tuesday morning, with second-year students Eli Mitchell and Sophie Watson addressing those who attended on the library lawn. The event was followed by market day which saw a great turnout according to Ms Watson, who enjoyed welcoming the new students to Bathurst for what will hopefully be a less disruptive year. "Last year we had the complexity of COVID, I was forced to go home after about four months on campus," she said. "The Uni did everything it possibly could to make it a great year and that's why I think we're having such success this week because everyone's here and wanting to be in the vibrancy. "We're so fortunate as well that COVID restrictions have eased this week so it's very exciting." Though having to battle lockdowns last year, Mr Mitchell said he still loved his introduction to life at CSU. The second-year paramedic student hopes to reciprocate the warm welcome he received and is looking forward to really immersing himself in university life now that restrictions are easing. "My favourite part about studying here is just the vibe around all the students and past students, I've found everyone is really welcoming," he said. "I've found this is a place where a lot of people come and you may not have had a great time at home or at high school but everyone comes here the same, we all come here equal." The university will now begin the transition back to studying on campus. CSU secretary Natalie Nixon said the university recognises that it's a big step for students who have been studying online for the past two years and support services are in place to help. Ms Nixon said it was encouraging to see all of the students at the market week after such a quiet two years and it was really exciting welcoming everyone back.

