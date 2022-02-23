news, local-news, news

Bathurstians have already begun dreaming about what they will do if they nab Powerball's $120 million prize on Thursday night. Up to half of the Australian adult population are expected to buy a ticket in the draw, which is the second-biggest jackpot ever offered by an Australian lottery game. Wayne Beard, owner of Kelso Newsagency, said ticket sales in Thursday night's draw have gone through the roof. "It started on Friday morning. As soon as people realised it was $120 million, they started coming in and buying tickets," he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Beard said he had lost count of how many tickets he had sold, but said he expected ticket sales to be incredibly strong right up until closing on Thursday night. He said people had already been dreaming about how they will retire if they win, and have been buying both individual tickets as well as syndicates. He said people were happy to be paying big bucks for a chance at the money, with one customer coming in and buying a $470 ticket on Tuesday morning. But, he said Bathurst is no stranger to a visit from Lady Luck, with one Bathurst man winning $20 million in Oz Lotto a couple of years ago. "We've also had a couple of $2 million wins here as well, so we've got as much chance as anyone to win the money," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/5376d807-9d23-4c83-ab07-3011ead29a2e.JPG/r0_46_1953_1149_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg