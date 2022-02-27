community,

Glitter, sequins and vibrant colour will be the dress code this Friday when Bathurst's annual Mardi Gras celebrations return to Keystone. The event, which will be co-hosted by local drag queen entertainer Betty Confetti and headspace Bathurst, will feature live entertainment, inclusive family games and drinks and nibbles over the bar. READ ALSO: Bathurst actors feature in Crime Investigation Australia There will be two separate sessions throughout the evening: a 'dry event' for all ages [6.30pm to 8.30pm] and an 18+ event [9.30pm to 11.30pm]. Since Bathurst's inaugural Mardi Gras event proved such a hit at Keystone in 2020, Jonathan Hosking, who performs as Ms Confetti, said it's an absolute pleasure to return to the venue. "With headspace coming on board, we've been able to go bigger and better with this event, but also ensure that it can provide a safe space for people in the community who identify as LGBTQIA+," Mr Hosking said. READ ALSO: Bathurst author David Stanley launches final book in Ironbark Creek series Headspace community engagement officer Jake Byrne said the event is an inclusive celebration of pride. "This event is designed to ensure members of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially younger members, that it's okay to be who they are," Mr Byrne said. READ ALSO: The Farmers Arms to host first heavy metal gig in Bathurst since 2017 The all ages event is free, but there will be $10 entry for the 18+ event. Tickets are available via Eventbrite. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/336f364e-6ca3-4ddf-b7cb-b16d64e10ba6.JPG/r8_243_4601_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg