THE rapid rise of Bathurst youngster Angus Parsons has continued, the St Pat's Old Boys talent being selected in the NSW under 17s side. Parsons is set to compete for the under 17s team at the Cricket Australia Under 19s National Championships at Mackay in April. Parsons, who made his first grade debut at the start of the 2020-21 season, said he was overwhelmed when he found out he was selected. READ MORE: "I was at school when the selector David Freedman rang and I was over the moon with excitement," he said. "I rang my dad straight after and I could hardly talk." The Scots All Saints College student went to a number of carnivals on his road to selection. He was first selected in one of the two ACT/NSW Country under 17s teams that competed in the Cricket NSW Under 17s State Challenge in Dubbo back in January. From there, selectors decided on a combined ACT/NSW Country under 17s team, as well as a metro team. Last week, Parsons had to travel to Raby Oval near Campbelltown, where the two under 17s representative teams played each other in what was the Cricket NSW Under 19s State Challenge. It was from that match that selectors decided on the final NSW under 17s team to compete at the national championships that would be held in Queensland. "My goal is to improve and have fun every time I go out there," Parsons said. "And to be honest it was all unexpected and happened pretty quickly over the summer." The Bathurst youngster said he's looking forward to working with some quality coaches, while improving his game at the same time. "There were some high class coaches and trainers with insightful knowledge and tips to add to my game," Parsons said. "I'm learning more and more every day about good areas to bowl and field placing against quality batsmen. "There are a few training sessions in Sydney before we go, that should give us some time as a team to gel. "I think NSW always compete strongly and everyone will have specific roles to play so hoping we will have a great carnival."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/05288ee1-d80a-4a1b-90b2-4c62bac919d6.jpg/r708_1172_2084_1949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg