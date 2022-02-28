news, local-news, Chifleu Police, fraud, Senior's Week

SCAMS are sadly common place, but you can learn how to protect yourself from falling victim, with the help of specialist police, who will be holding a forum in Bathurst. As part of Seniors Week, Crime Prevention Officer with Chifley Police District, Sen Const Sue Rose has invited officers from the Sydney based Fraud Squad to speak at BMEC, on Thursday, March 31. Sen Const Rose said the incidents of fraud reported to police has increased in the last two years, and is showing no signs of slowing. "Especially with the advances in technology, scams are increasing, they never seem to stop," she said. "This forum will help educate people on what to look out for, and avoid being scammed." She said the officers presenting the session specialise in the area, and are across all the latest developments and tricks scammers try and use. "This is a really good opportunity for people to come and learn, and the officers will be explaining it all in simple terms." She said while the target audience is retirees, every person in the community is welcome to attend the event, which is also being supported by Bathurst Regional Council. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The morning will begin at 10am for morning tea, with the session to start at 10.30am sharp and will run for one hour. Due to Covid Restrictions, Sen Const said the numbers are limited to 50 guests, and urged people to get in early and book their place. Please RSVP to the event by contacting Senior Constable Rose at Bathurst Police Station on 6332 8669 to secure your seat. She asked that RSVPs be made by March 24, for catering purposes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/1ecd19b9-5672-4f77-9bf6-96201e58acd2.jpeg/r0_406_4032_2684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg