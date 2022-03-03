Bathurst Autofest to be held across four days for the first time

news, local-news,

For the first time in the event's 11-year history, Bathurst Autofest will be held across four days when it returns to Mount Panorama next week. From March 10 to 13, hundreds of 'revheads' will converge at the Mount to compete in a host of supercharged events, including burnouts, super sprints, autokana and show 'n shine. READ ALSO: Sofala Show deemed a success by committee president Dave Murray Bathurst Autofest operations manager Les Adams said the event is shaping up to be the biggest ever. "Competitor wise, the burnout competition sold out in under six hours after entries launched last September, with around 220 set to compete in the burnout section alone," Mr Adams said. "Because of the sheer number of entries, we've had to extend Autofest to a four-day event." In another first, Mr Adams said there will be evening action on both Friday and Saturday night, after running events under lights for the first time last year was well received. READ ALSO: SES urges Bathurst residents not to enter flood waters ahead of downpour "There truly is a different element to staging events under lights, as it gives burnouts and super sprints an entirely different atmosphere visually," he said. Mr Adams said Autofest Bathurst, unlike other Mount Panorama, places more focus on the composition of engines rather than the fastest around the track. "We've transitioned into more of family-friendly event in recent years. It's an alcohol-free event, and we want to foster a culture where everyone feels comfortable," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst artists to join forces for Manifest exhibition at Tremain's Mill "Bathurst Regional Council has always been a great supporter of ours, and we look forward to growing the event further in the future." For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.autofest.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

