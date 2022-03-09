news, local-news,

BATHURST Regional Council will be under taking a review of how it addresses major weather events in the city, including flooding. The review is being made possible thanks to $152,665 in funding allocated to the council from the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program 2021-22. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole welcomed the funding, which he says will help to better understand and manage local flood risk and exposure. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The current Bathurst flood risk management plan includes primary flood areas through Bathurst along the Macquarie River, extending from White Rock/Perthville tributary locations to Eglinton. But with almost 30 years passing since it was developed, the management plan is somewhat outdated. "The current plan was developed in 1993 to determine levee locations and enable management in the interim," Mr Toole said. "The entire levee system is now complete, but the Bathurst development area has extended beyond the original plan's footprint, rendering the current plan of reduced assistance in addressing flood risks for new developments." As a result of the funding, it is proposed to update the flood plan, validate the levee system, implement modern industry standards such as Australian Rainfall and Runoff 2019 and 2D modelling, understand flood risk and overland flow, particularly in urban areas as well as strategic development areas. "By taking these steps, Bathurst Regional Council would be able to make informed decisions on managing flood risk in developed and soon-to-be-developed areas," Mr Toole said. Councils can apply for grants through the NSW Government's Floodplain Management Program each year to fund important projects for them to assess and understand flood risk and help reduce flood impacts on their local communities. "This is a continuation of the NSW Government's investment to support councils such as Bathurst, which have the primary role of managing flood risk in their communities," Mr Toole said. The 49 projects funded under the 2021-22 grants program, which totals $9.5 million, are in addition to the 208 ongoing projects valued at $49.6 million being implemented from previous years' funding rounds. Each application was assessed by a Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) technical specialist and then by the independent State Floodplain Mitigation Assessment Committee (SFMAC) for feasibility and overall worthiness. The announcement of funding comes as parts of NSW experience severe flooding. For now, Bathurst has been spared, but people are urged to remain cautious. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/e3f4f227-17f2-4394-be79-83b7435467eb.JPG/r0_59_4032_2337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg