news, local-news,

After being unaware that he was even nominated for an award, PCYC Bathurst volunteer Joseph Hickey has been named 2021 volunteer of the year. The 17-year-old began volunteering at the local PCYC around two and a half years ago and was humbled to discover that out of all 66 clubs across NSW he had won. "[I'm] excited but it's something I didn't expect to start off 2022 with," Mr Hickey said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Four-day Autofest a great success Since joining the PCYC team, Mr Hickey has come a long way and learnt some great skills that he now teaches other children. Winning volunteer of the year was a rewarding acknowledgment of the progress Mr Hickey has made over the last few years. He said the good feedback from parents has also been nice to hear. "I started off a troubled kid ... I started off here and slowly got better and now I'm coaching and volunteering and going to competitions as well," Mr Hickey said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Local paramedic Chris Hadson retires after 32 years "I just thank PCYC for what they've done for me, I started off here and they've put me back on the right track. "I've now got two jobs volunteering here and [I'm] doing a lot of different things." Meanwhile, Senior Constable Rikki Bowden was one of four finalists for the 2021 regional youth engagement officer of the year award, acknowledging her ongoing contribution to the local youth. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Cost of COVID is approaching $1 million for the financial year Snr Const Bowden has been working with the PCYC since 2015 to help reengage disengaged kids in the community through a number of youth programs. PCYC acting manager Linda Clemens said the club is proud of Mr Hickey and Snr Const Bowden and thanked them for their ongoing dedication to the community. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/c9e22d1e-bff4-4e94-bcc7-c881eaee3585.JPG/r0_187_6000_3577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg