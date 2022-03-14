news, local-news,

Bunnings Bathurst held a sausage sizzle last Friday, with all funds raised going to the flood victims in NSW and QLD. Every Bunnings in Australia participated in the fundraiser, with volunteers throwing on their aprons and jumping behind the barbeque from 9am to 4pm. All money raised went to GIVIT, a charity that provides help to Australians in need, and Bunnings Bathurst complex manager Lee-Anne Johnson said they're always happy to help communities. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Locals continued dropping in throughout the day to enjoy some lunch and support a good cause. Ms Johnson said the sausage sizzles are always well-supported by the community. People can still donate to those affected by the floods through the GIVIT website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/99b35cda-4102-4f0f-90e1-9418ed147323.JPG/r0_144_6000_3534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg