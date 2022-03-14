news, local-news,

After being closed off to the public for quite some time, Logan Brae opened it's doors to Bathurst once again at an open day on Sunday March 13. The 1878 building may be one of the oldest in Bathurst, but it's the newest wedding/functions venue for locals to utilise. Operations manager Rebecca Mathie said they received some very positive feedback and everyone seemed to love exploring Logan Brae at the open day. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Logan Brae hosted its open day on Sunday "It has gone really well actually, we've probably had over 100 [guests] at least," Ms Mathie said. "People are really amazed by the venue, there's been people come up that have wanted to get inside this venue for years. "They're grateful that the site's not sitting empty and that it's still remaining a community asset." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Panthers-Knights clash could draw biggest Bathurst NRL crowd yet The open day featured a number of local vendors including marriage celebrants, musicians, photographers, videographers and more. Ms Mathie said they're focus is on promoting local businesses and keeping the money in the Central West. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Local paramedic Chris Hadson retires after 32 years With the wedding industry struggling over the past two years, Ms Mathie said it was nice to see people out and envisioning their big day. Anyone who missed the open day is encouraged to contact Logan Brae to organise a private tour. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/9abe973c-5911-41c7-b9cd-e9d1309891ad.JPG/r0_218_6000_3608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg