INVESTIGATORS are remaining tight-lipped about inquiries into the death of a Bathurst man, following a police operation in the early hours of Monday morning. The operation began after police were called to a Howick street home on Sunday afternoon, following what police described "as an incident at the property." A statement from NSW Police said at around 4.20pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to the Bathurst home and attempted to speak to the man inside but he refused to leave the premises. ALSO MAKING NEWS: A perimeter was established and a section of Howick Street between Peel and Stewart streets was blocked off to traffic. Police, ambulance officers and firefighters were also at the scene, with police holding protective shields at one point, as they approached the property. Despite attempts to speak to the man, at about 4am Monday, he was located deceased in the home. A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from Central West Police District is now investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident. While investigations are underway, NSW Police would not confirm whether a police negotiator was brought in during the night to assist with the situation. It is also unknown at this stage whether there was anyone else inside the house with the man. A spokesperson for NSW Police said on Monday given the nature of the incident that occurred, police will not be commenting any further on the matter at this stage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

