Chart-topping artist Havana Brown is set to 'run the night' when she performs live at The Oxford Bathurst on Saturday, March 26. After having to reschedule three times due to COVID, The Oxford Bathurst general manager Ash Lyons is looking forward to finally having Ms Brown perform in town. " [It's] great for Bathurst, great for the region," Mr Lyons said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Critical investigation launched following man's death in Bathurst "She's someone I've always wanted to get here. "She suits who we are which is Australian live music at the highest standard and just a real great celebration kind of vibe, really up beat, really fresh, really now." The show is set to be the first major live event at The Oxford this year, and as it coincides with the Panthers verse Knights NRL match, Mr Lyons expects there will be a full crowd. The show will top off what will be an action-packed weekend in Bathurst and local businesses are sure to benefit. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Raising funds for flood victims "We've sold a lot of tickets to her Sydney fans so people from Sydney will be travelling out here which will be great for the region," Mr Lyons said. "Every restaurant, every motel, every hotel, every café, everyone will all reap the rewards from bringing a destination act in. "It's a win win for everybody in Bathurst." Mr Lyons said The Oxford prides itself on offering the region great live entertainment without the hassle of travelling to a major city. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Logan Brae opens its doors to Bathurst Ms Brown will join the likes of Sean Kingston, Timomatic, Iyaz and Will Sparks who were all recent performers at the local venue prior to COVID. It will also be the first time Ms Brown has performed in the Central West region. "I just want people to have a really good time, I want them to create memories ... that's what I do it for," Mr Lyons said. "That's the reason we built this venue. "Why do people from Dubbo and out west have to drive all the way to Sydney, why can't we put something right in the middle and pull people in from the whole of the Central West region." Ticket prices vary for the strictly over 18 years event, with general admission and VIP options available. For more information locals can visit The Oxford Bathurst website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/a08e3e29-60e3-4826-9047-0c8efe1710dd.JPG/r0_320_3490_2292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg