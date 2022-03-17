news, local-news,

After a two-year hiatus, cruise enthusiasts can expect smooth sailing for their next holiday with the recent announcement that international cruise ships will be allowed in Australian waters from April 17. Though cruise ships have been sailing internationally, the industry remained at a standstill in national waters and Panorama Cruise and Travel's Caroline Sage said people have been eager to get back on the sea. "We've been booking cruises for ages, even throughout COVID times hoping that the cruise lines would open," Ms Sage said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: BRAG Youth Art Prize winners announced "Then [the cruises] would get suspended and we would put them into credit and rebook a later date. "Now finally people can actually cruise which is good." The cruise industry generates billions of dollars and provides thousands of Australians with jobs. Ms Sage said there's a long list of people who have lost work since the ban on cruises was implemented. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Transport for NSW committed to prioritising highway upgrade From chefs and kitchen staff to cleaners and maintenance workers, everyone has been affected, even the food distribution companies on the side. "They've all lost incomes on the cruise ships, it just ricochets," Ms Sage said. "You've got all the people who provide the food and all the distribution companies and then tour providers, they're all missing out on that income as well." To celebrate the return cruises, Ms Sage said there are plenty of terrific deals for clients to capitalise on. Many have also received bonuses with their credits which can be redeemed as extra onboard spending money. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst council staff say its time to relax water restrictions In anticipation of the ban lifting, Panorama Cruise and Travel has been inundated with locals either looking to rebook holidays or just make the most of the light at the end of the long COVID tunnel. "We've been flat out which is great, we've just hit the ground running," Ms Sage said. "We've got cruise enthusiasts that are busting to get back on holidays. "I think it's a good thing that it's all happening because cruises are great holidays, especially when you don't have to cook, you don't have to find entertainment, it's all there." Though there will be some restrictions in place; like passengers having to be double vaccinated and crews having to be triple vaccinated, Ms Sage is happy to see that things a moving forward and slowly returning to normality. "Restrictions are easing around the world so it's getting better and better," she said. "We survived it and we got to the end."

