Aspiring artists aged 12 to 25 were vying for the top spot in the Bathurst Youth Art Prize on Saturday, with Sidney Speirs and Tim Downs taking the honours in their respective categories. Over 70 artworks were created by entrants from Bathurst and surrounding regions and were exhibited at Tremain's Mill Gallery, with a prize pool of $1000 on the line. Miss Speirs took out the 12 to 18-year-old category with her Woman in Indigo acrylic and watercolour painting, while Mr Downs's Brave New World mixed media piece saw him secure the 19 to 25-year-old category. ALSO MAKING NEWS: With 477 votes cast for the People's Choice categories, it was Chelsea Stocks and Antonia Fish who won their respected categories. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) youth advocate Alex Agustin said it was great to see the level of talent on display and the interest the community showed in the event. "We were really happy with the number of people that came to see the artworks and the number of people at the opening event was really good," Ms Agustin said. An initiative of the BRAG youth advocates, the Bathurst Youth Art Prize 2022 aimed to encourage young artists in the Bathurst and surrounding regions to create art and connect with the regional art gallery.

