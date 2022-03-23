news, local-news,

Local resident Mal 'Blinky' Cave has taken into his own hands to help lift a weight off the shoulders of flood victims this Easter. Mr Cave has organised an Easter egg and toy drive to deliver donated gifts to children in the Hawkesbury area. Locals are encouraged to donate anything they can afford; from toys to books or even just a bag of Easter eggs. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Every item, no matter how big or small, will go towards making someone's Easter that little bit better. "The first consideration is food, shelter, clothing, accommodation, stuff like that," Mr Cave said. "We're just trying to get some toys down there because the little ones are going to be on holidays and they've all lost their toys so we're doing the toy drive to get down there so they've got toys to play with. "We're doing an Easter Egg Drive as well. "Being this close to Easter, the last thing on people's minds is going to be getting the kids Easter eggs because they're trying to rebuild their lives and get everything back together." Mr Cave only began pushing the appeal over the weekend and already he has items coming in fast. From individuals and local businesses to people down in Sydney, a number of items have already been donated. Dawson's Removals will be driving the toys down to the Hawkesbury Distribution Centre where people can go and pick up some presents for their children. Meanwhile, the Easter Egg Drive will take place on Easter Saturday with locals invited to join. Those participating in the drive will leave from the Raglan BP at 9am sharp, making their way down to the Vinyard Hotel in Hawkesbury to drop off the Easter treats. There will even be a special guest making the trip in style. "Blue Ribbon Wedding Cars has donated a limousine and chauffeur to drive the Easter Bunny to Sydney," Mr Cave said. "If [people] want to come to the BP in the morning and drop off extra eggs to the Easter Bunny you're more than welcome to. "If you want to join in and come for a drive you can and people along the way, if they want to join in are more than welcome to." Locals wanting to make donations can either drop off Easter eggs at Rockabilly Café in town or can contact Mr Cave directly on 0481 216 434 to organise delivering the items straight to his house. Growing up in the Hawkesbury area, Mr Cave feels that this is a way he can give back to a community that played a big role in his life. Being the second time in 12 months that the area has been hit with floods, the people a vulnerable and needing assistance. Mr Cave hopes to make their Easter a little happier.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/6b30d975-4ef1-4235-b93b-f8243f44751b.JPG/r0_124_6000_3514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg