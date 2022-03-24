sport, local-sport,

In almost two decades of training, Eglinton trainer Nathan Hurst has never had a runner in the final of the Bathurst Gold Crown or Tiara. But that all changes at the Bathurst Paceway this Friday night, with Hurst set to be in the gig for Our Dickie Bart and Call Me Millie in the Gold Crown and Tiara respectively. Having previously featured in a number of consolation races at the carnival, Hurst is understandably excited to finally have a runner in the feature Group 1 races. READ MORE: "It's really good for the stable to get one in each," he said. "It wasn't really expected, so we're really happy with the result. "You aim towards getting into these races every year and we've won some consolation races and some others over the years, but not the better ones like this. It was great to get them in there." Our Dickie Bart, who is the outsider in the Gold Crown final at $201 odds according to the NSW Harness Racing website, has drawn unfavourably at barrier six for the 1730-metre race. "It's a bit awkward for him," Hurst said. "He'll probably have to look for cover from there. It's a little bit wide but you never know. They might go hard in a race and you can get into it. "It's not perfect but we'll have to drive him for luck. "His first couple of runs weren't perfect. He did a few things wrong and over raced but now he's racing really well. You can't fault him. "I've stepped him up and I couldn't be happier with him." Hurst isn't the only Bathurst trainer with chances in the Gold Tiara final, with Ashlee Grives' Meraki, Bernie Hewitt's Betting Jewell and Mat Rue's Miss Exclusive all set to feature, while Steve Turnbull's Windy Hill Tara has been named an emergency. Hurst's runner in the Gold Tiara final has had a much better draw, with Call Me Millie, who has been backed as a $101 outsider, drawing barrier two. The draw is expected to improve for the filly, with the number one Windy Hill Tara an emergency, meaning Call Me Millie will move to barrier one if there are no scratchings ahead of the race. "It's a perfect draw really. I couldn't have asked for a better draw," he said. "She'll probably get every chance to run into it from there. I'm really happy with that draw. "She went really well in the heats. She ended up behind the leader, went up the sprint lane and the one out wide just got her but I was really happy with the run." Nathan Turnbull's Better Be The Best and Chris Frisby's Happy Reg and Our Sunset Delight are the other chances starting in the Gold Crown final, while Steve Turnbull's Smooth Buzz and Bernie Hewitt's Chiseled have been named as emergencies. Racing gets underway at 6.01pm for the first, with the seventh - the Gold Tiara final - starting at 9.09pm. Racing is expected to start in the Gold Crown final at 9.39pm. The prizemoney has had a slight increase from the previous Gold Crown Carnival, up from $100,000 in 2021 to $110,000 in 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/6caa23ee-5d1a-481a-bad9-4f4f758bbe94.JPG/r544_880_5169_3493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg