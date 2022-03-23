news, local-news,

Bathurst High Campus has become the first regional school to secure a 3D food printer, taking food technology classes to a whole new level for students. The sky's the limit with the new machine and food technology teacher Chris Hickey said the 3D food printer is going to open up a whole new world for students. "We'll be able to use it in all programs that we offer," she said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "They can do things where they grow the vegetables, bring them back, make it into a mash and then they can print it into whatever they like. "In our food tech department, if we've got leftovers at the end of the week we can create a mash with those. "You can make your own flavours and your own shapes." The school is also now exploring using cricket flour in their recipes. Using the 3D Food Printer, the students were able to make protein balls with cricket flour. Ms Hickey said cricket flour is a high source of protein and is better for environmental sustainability. "The protein in cricket flour has even higher biological value than beef, so it's a complete protein," she said. "To get one kilogram of beef protein uses 22,000 litres of water, to get one kilogram of protein from crickets uses 15 litres of water." Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick said it's great to be the first regional school to receive such a unique piece of technology. "First and foremost to have the forefront of technology at Bathurst High Campus, there's not another school that has this," he said. "Our kids are first to get this application and first to experience what uses it has in society."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/13ef9301-e17e-4a98-8319-0e53987198cc.JPG/r1147_344_6000_3086_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg