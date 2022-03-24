news, local-news,

For regulars who enjoy what the Tremain's Mill area has to offer, saying hello to Lux has become part of the routine. The 13-year-old gentle giant greets those passing by through the fence and has now become a permanent feature in the area, thanks to local artist Stephen 'Sven' Rogers. Mr Rogers said he had been eyeing off an old wall outside a garage for a while and was finally able to organise turning it into something meaningful with the help of a paint brush and of course his muse - Lux. "There's some wonderful walls around here, historic walls but also they're just walls, they can be a bit boring," Mr Rogers said. "I was quite taken by the rustic look and feel of this little humble garage wall which I believe is around about 100 years old. "I approached the owners of the wall and gained their permission to paint something on the wall." To personalise the artwork for the owners Mr Rogers decided to dedicate his work to their dog Lux, which was fitting considering he had recently had some health issues. Lux's owner Dennis Gay said he is a gentle soul who has become quite popular in the local area and it's nice to see him featured in the mural. Mr Rogers said he has already received positive feedback about his artwork and would love to see more done in the field of public art in Bathurst "A lot of people driving down Manilla Street were stopping and commenting and people walking by had a lot of really kind words to say about it," he said. "I think it's a great spot, there's a bit of a thoroughfare through here for people going down to the gallery space in Tremain's Mill, the café, the restaurants and the pub. "This is just a small-scale work on a piece of private property ... it's a gift by myself to the city and the people and to Lux." The artwork is the most recent addition to the Tremain's Mill area which is fast becoming a creative hub. Mr Rogers said nothing lasts forever but he hopes the mural will remain a feature on the Manilla Street garage wall for years to come. "I think it's a fitting portrait of a beautiful old soul," Mr Rogers said.

