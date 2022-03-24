community,

TEN days of fun and engaging activities have been planned for the Bathurst Seniors Festival, which gets under way on Friday. The festival is one of a number being held around the state as part of the NSW Seniors Festival, which this year revolves around the theme of 'reconnect'. Bathurst festival committee chairman John Hollis said the theme is about keeping people engaged with their communities as they get older. "It's not only reconnect because of the tremendous effect COVID has had on us over the last couple of years, but it's to reconnect with being part of the community and not just be happy to move around in your own little circle," he said. "There will be those who live in the retirement villages. There is life outside the retirement villages, and that's not demeaning the retirement villages, but it is terribly, terribly important for the seniors to develop a broad vision in their mind." ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Bathurst Seniors Festival program will suit a wide range of people, with more than 30 events coming up to choose from. The activities have been coordinated with Bathurst Regional Council, local services and businesses. Some of the highlights include the Mitchell Conservatorium Picnic and Music event on Sunday, which runs from 4:30pm to 6:00pm in Machattie Park, and a bus tour to Millthorpe and lunch at the Robin Hood Hotel on Tuesday. There are also a range of fitness classes, workshops and morning teas planned throughout the program. The majority of activities are free to attend, however bookings are encouraged. Mr Hollis said the program would not only be enjoyable, but be an opportunity to meet new people and learn about the local services that support seniors. "It's quite surprising how many seniors just have a reluctance to get out into the community," he said. "They feel their age, they feel their position having retired from the work force, they feel their position being widowers and that type of thing, so it's important that we have a range of events with a range of providers so that the seniors do see what's out there." He thanked everyone involved for helping to organise an exciting festival. A copy of the program can be found here, or at various locations around Bathurst. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/df97000d-4847-4c47-aafb-ba864a02e238.jpg/r178_142_3973_2286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg