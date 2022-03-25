sport, local-sport,

Heading into the Western Women's Rugby League season, Panorama Platypi opens coach Kevin Grimshaw was always wary of the threat of Woodbridge. And now that very Woodbridge team that he believed was the one to beat is the last team in the way of his Platypi outfit claiming premiership bragging rights. On a day that Bathurst's Jack Arrow Sporting Complex will host the grand finals, 2022 minor premiers Platypi will host Woodbridge in the final match of the opens season. The two teams have already played this season, Grimshaw's girls getting the better of Woodbridge in a thrilling 20-16 win in Bathurst. READ MORE: Grimshaw said he's excited for what should be a gripping contest. "It's going to be tough. Woodbridge have got some good players right across the paddock," he said. "You've got some good representative players from Western Rams and a couple of them had a crack in the lower grades down in Sydney. Their experience is massive. "They've been together as a group for a fair while, while our team, there's a few that have been there but a majority haven't played in a rugby league side before this year. "That's a benefit for Woodbridge but we're happy to be in it and there's no doubt we'll give it our best shot. All the girls are very excited about it and they will all be willing to put in. The result will look after itself if we play well." Platypi will have the services of gun five-eight Claudia McLaren once again this Sunday, while Nicole Schneider is expected to come back into the squad. However, fullback Larissa Kilby is expected to be named on the bench, after suffering a hand injury in the 26-16 semi-final win over Goannas. "I know how I want the girls to play, it's just a matter of going out there and playing like that," Grimshaw said. "Woodbridge has got a very good five-eight, fullback and number nine. Their two centres are very good too, I think. "To tell you the truth, we'll be up against it but like I said, we'll be willing to give it a big crack." Grimshaw said it will be an added boost that the match will be played in Bathurst rather than Oberon, who hosted the semi-final. "We really appreciated what Oberon did last week to host the finals, so the Panorama Platypi committee would like to thank them for all the work they did," he said. Woodbridge captain, Nikita Campbell, said her side is raring to go. "Our team's looking great, after last week we're feeling pretty good and confident but we know it's not going to be an easy game," she said. Grand finals will get underway at 9am on Sunday with the under 13s decider between the undefeated Panorama Platypi and Orange Vipers, before Goannas clash with Vipers in the under 15s at 10.15am, Woodbridge and Vipers in the under 17s from 11.30am and Woodbridge and Castlereagh in the under 19s from 1pm. The main opens match between Panorama Platypi and Woodbridge is expected to get underway at 2.30pm. All games will be played on the number two ground at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, with the main field currently closed by Bathurst Regional Council due to maintenance ahead of the winter season. Grimshaw has encouraged fans to bring their owns because of the limited seating next to field two. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/87933e65-c3a2-40da-b03a-d667868375ea.jpg/r0_859_2780_2430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg