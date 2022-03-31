They're ready to make some magic when they perform in Messiah

community,

THOSE behind an upcoming performance of Handel's Messiah in Bathurst say some "extraordinary talents" will be on display. Bathurst's Allegri Singers will join with the Orange Regional Conservatorium's orchestra and choir for performances of Messiah in Bathurst and Orange and choristers from Sydney's Willoughby Singers will also be part of the ensemble. "While the presentation of a major work of this nature is a collaborative effort, some elements are worthy of special attention," Allegri Singers publicity officer Cameron Love said. "Musical director for Allegri Singers, William Moxey, has the enormous task of drawing together the sundry talents of all the performers into a cohesive entity, of which the whole is certainly greater than the sum of its parts. "William's experience as a professional singer of international standing and his inspiring choral direction promise an outstanding result. "We are fortunate to have as the orchestra leader his wife, Lorraine Moxey, who has played violin for many years with the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, and is a music teacher at Kinross Wolaroi School. "Soprano Bethany Carter-Sherlock will sing in the Bathurst performance. "Bethany has long been a valuable member of Allegri Singers and is the deputy musical director of the choir." IN OTHER NEWS: Bass Christopher Hillier, according to Mr Love, found his time at Stannies "was a strong influence on his musical development". "His graduation from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and the National Opera Studio in London has led to an impressive professional career, with many operatic roles in Australia and overseas," Mr Love said. He said two of the instrumentalists also deserve a special mention. "Timpanist Richard Miller recently retired from a stellar career including 42 years as principal timpanist of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, where he was affectionately known as the father of the orchestra. "He and his wife, Suzy, live in Bathurst, where they have a flourishing dahlia farm. "Richard has joined Allegri Singers as a bass chorister, and has generously offered to hop down from the back row of the chorus in time to play the timpani part in the Hallelujah chorus." Trumpeter Emma Russell, meanwhile, developed her trumpet skills while a student at All Saints' College and is now in her third year studying a Bachelor of Performance at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Messiah will be performed on Saturday, April 9 at 2pm in All Saints' Cathedral, Bathurst. Tickets are available from BooksPlus, online at https://trybooking.com/BXODP, or at the door. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/ea3a1247-5fe5-4ebf-bf9b-4578c1aa7bb9.jpg/r0_38_1367_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg