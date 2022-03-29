news, local-news,

RE: Bin Trial Suggests A Fortnightly Rubbish Collection For Bathurst (March 25). My daughter was on the fortnightly red bin waste trial, which did not work for her and many on her street. She has two toddlers and one more on the way. The rubbish generated from nappy/toddler waste was not manageable, which created over-filling. OTHER RECENT LETTERS: This was not a family friendly environment while waiting for the red bin to be emptied every two weeks. Each family is different depending on circumstances. Our rates are going up 2.5 per cent, so we expect bang for our buck. The council should look at what I believe is their money mismanagement instead of finding ways to make things difficult for their constituents. Weekly for general waste and alternate week for yellow and green bins.

