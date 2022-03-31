news, local-news,

A upcoming event at The Victoria Bathurst this Saturday is set to provide a series of insightful tips for local musicians looking to establish themselves as a touring artist. The Sound Advice session, to be hosted by MusicNSW Central West regional music officer Patrick Coomey, will feature established musician and booking agent Raechel Whitchurch for a two-hour session examining touring: a key marketing aspect of artistry. READ ALSO: The Classic Outback Trial rally crew in Bathurst for three nights Whitchurch's Sure Thing Agency represents the likes of Josh Cunningham [The Waifs], Felicity Urquhart and Fanny Lumsden, and as a musician, her debut album, Finally Clear, debuted at number one on the ARIA Country Music Charts. Mr Coomey said the session is designed to provide local musicians with expert industry advice on how to approach and negotiate with venues, appropriately budget and get audiences to a gig in unfamiliar territory. "We want to give local musicians an insight into what it takes to strategically put a tour together," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Town Square Group to host historical tour of CBD on Sunday "The beauty of bringing someone like Raechel along is there'll be a music industry expert with proven success on hand to impart knowledge and advice on musicians in need of a better understanding of the business side of performance." Mr Coomey has spent the past 12 months in both his MusicNSW role and as Arts OutWest music industry support officer looking to grow and expand the profile and appeal of live music in the Central West. He said there's a host of initiatives in the works regionally to support the growth of the music industry, such as MusicNSW's regional touring network [website in development] and Arts OutWest's Live and Kicking program. "There are many musicians across the Central West who have close relationships with certain venues, and vice versa, but these programs are encouraging artists to get outside of their home towns in order to grow their audience," he said. "Networking is pivotal in this regard, and this session will stress the importance of artists staying on the front foot to sell themselves and their music to venue operators and booking agents. READ ALSO: Rotary's exchange program is back after two-year break "It's important to note that touring for six months on the road is no longer an option for emerging musicians, this is designed for those artists looking for weekend trips around neighbouring communities for performances. "There are also grants available for musicians looking to expand their touring credentials, which will also be highlighted at the session." The Sound Advice session will take place from 2pm Saturday and is free to attend. To register, visit www.musicnsw.com.

