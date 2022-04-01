community,

Last week's Harmony Week celebrations served as a key opportunity for the Bathurst community to honour the many vibrant cultures that positively contribute to the region. The Neighbourhood Centre served as the hub for last week's activities, which were formally acknowledged at a morning tea last Friday in conjunction with Bathurst Regional Council. READ ALSO: The Victoria Bathurst to host MusicNSW session for artists looking to tour The morning tea was attended by 40 people, with around 16 cultural groups represented, and featured a Greer Films-produced film highlighting the people from a variety of cultural backgrounds who call Bathurst home. "There was also a photo exhibition highlighting Bathurst's many cultural groups, and attendees were invited to sample tastes from around the globe," The Neighbourhood Centre service manager Therese Short said. READ ALSO: They're ready to make some magic when they perform in Messiah "It was a very successful event, and was a wonderful opportunity to recognise Bathurst's vibrant multicultural community. "Harmony Week never fails to fill minority cultural groups with confidence that they're welcomed and appreciated throughout the community." READ ALSO: Bathurst's Blue Ridge estate to host community garage sale on Saturday Local Wiradyuri man Jordan Boney performed the Welcome to Country, and council was represented at the event by deputy mayor Ben Fry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/ca843ddc-1e47-455d-9df9-e77368fdbe29.jpg/r0_236_1512_1090_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg