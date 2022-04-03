news, local-news,

Art, music, dance, drama: you name it, Denison College Bathurst High Campus will be showcasing it to the wider community on Friday for its inaugural Block Fest. It won't be just student creativity on show, however, with iconic New Zealand act Mi-Sex to perform live at the school, and a new artwork from Australian multidisciplinary mural artist Beastman will be unveiled at the school. READ ALSO: Jack Duggans Irish Pub to host Wednesday open mic events for musicians Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said Block Fest will invite the local community back to the school after two years affected by lockdowns and home schooling, with the creativity of art, music, dance and drama students to be at the forefront. "We're very fortunate to have a brilliant creative and performing arts head teacher in Veronica Manock, who is working hard to promote and nurture the talents of students across these disciplines," Mr Barwick said. READ ALSO: Bathurst RSL launches online raffle for flood relief in northern NSW "With front-line industry professionals such as Mi-Sex and Beastman attending, it gives our students inspiration to potentially pursue careers in creative fields." The event has also engaged creatives from across town to contribute to community art, dance and music exhibitions, and there will be market stalls on site. READ ALSO: Survey seeks community views on the good and bad of local health services Block Fest will open from 4.30pm Friday. Tickets cost $5 and are available through the Facebook event page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/225cfcee-920c-4b23-99ac-c6d4df7d30fc.JPG/r2_225_4606_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg