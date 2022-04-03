news, local-news,

Its been quite the time between drinks for new music from Bathurst duo Smith & Jones, but the pair have returned to the fore with the explorative tune, 'Waiting on my Turn'. The single, Smith & Jones' first in three years [outside compilation contributions], sees Abby Smtih and Sophie Jones return to their origins as a duo: no band backing them, just two female artists in a room together sharing their love of songwriting. READ ALSO: Smith & Jones serve as inspiration for new coffee blend release As a result, 'Waiting on my Turn' sees the pair implement their beautiful harmonies, a softly strummed electric guitar and emotive Hammond organ to craft another piece of 'call and response' Smith & Jones magic. 'Waiting on my Turn' was launched exclusively to Bandcamp last Friday, and is the first in a series of singles the duo plan to release throughout the year. READ ALSO: Mayfield Garden's Autumn Festival to open up entire 65-hectare estate "We've spent the last couple of years recording on and off with Kris Schubert at The Boatshed [his home studio], and 'Waiting on my Turn' was one of the first that came out of these sessions," Jones said. "It was a song that came together rather quickly. We set a couple of microphones, sat next to each other, plugged the guitar in a recorded it in a couple of takes. "We're really proud of it, and Kris did such an exceptional job with the recording." Smith said the single was a deliberate return to the duo's humble origins playing as a pair in smaller venues, which they've returned to recently with intimate gigs at Inverell, Armidale and at The Victoria Bathurst in support of Katie Noonan. "The song is very true to what we do on stage. It's very normal for us to be performing with just a guitar and piano, and we wanted to get back to the bare bones of our sound," she said. "'Waiting on my Turn' is essentially a musing on life and finding your place in the world, it's an 'old meets new' tune for us in many ways." The release was accompanied by a music video, which was filmed by Schubert, who brought to life a majestic array of sets and an octopus puppet created by Charles Sturt University theatre designer Karl Shead. READ ALSO: Jack Duggans Irish Pub to host Wednesday open mic events for musicians "Karl made these incredible scenes with an octopus puppet to deepen the meaning of the song, and we always love working with local creatives to bring our music to life," Jones said. "We've booked some more recording time in July, and expect there will be more singles and film clips to follow in the months ahead." The music video for 'Waiting on my Turn' is available to watch on YouTube, with the song to be available for streaming in the coming weeks. To keep up to date with Smith & Jones news, visit www.smithandjones.net or their Facebook page.

