Lifeline Central West to launch Growth Rooms for blokes to have a chat

Lifeline Central West is set to introduce Bathurst to a new initiative on Tuesday to serve as an early intervention mental health service for men who might struggle to ask for help in tough times. The Growth Rooms initiative will launch at Bathurst RSL Club on Tuesday, April 5 from 6pm, with attendees to be greeted with a two-hour talk on how the initiative will support men to build resilience and emotional fitness. READ ALSO: Verto wins right to deliver Workforce Australia services for next six years Lifeline trainer and assessor Greg Jeffree said Growth Rooms will be a non-clinical, non-judgemental space for men to discuss any issues. "We understand not everyone benefits from clinical one-on-one support, and there are still significant barriers for men in putting their hand up for support," Mr Jeffree said. "This service is free and open to anyone along the mental health continuum, and all discussions will be treated in strict confidence." READ ALSO: Bathurst's Anzac Day commemorations will return close to normal in 2022 Mr Jeffree said men are still overrepresented in national suicide deaths, and Growth Rooms have been clinically researched and proven to have a positive impact on mental wellbeing among males, with Orange and Dubbo having run similar initiatives for three years. "We encourage anyone interested in Growth Rooms to come along to the introduction at the RSL on Tuesday, as there will be plenty of constructive information for both men and women who have men in their lives in need of support," he said. READ ALSO: Jack Duggans Irish Pub to host Wednesday open mic events for musicians "It's never weak to speak, and we want to help tackle the significant barriers men face when seeking support for mental health." For more information, visit the Growth Rooms Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

