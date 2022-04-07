Celebrations are planned as Kelso Macca's turns 10

news, local-news,

GET your party gear on this Saturday and head out to Kelso Macca's, as it celebrates 10 years in business. The restaurant opened on April 15, 2012, and marketing manager Nikita Williams said it has gone from strength to strength in the past decade. Ms Williams said the expansion of Kelso's housing estates and improvements to the highway have been behind the restaurant's success. MAKING NEWS: To mark the occasion, she said the restaurant will be celebrating in style and the entire community is welcome to come out between 10am and 2pm. She said there will be a real party atmosphere in the restaurant with giveaways for the kids, plus balloons and colouring in competitions. "There will also be ice-cream vouchers," she said.

