news, local-news,

There will be a host of new exhibitions on display at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] from this Friday, with the works of four distinctively different artists to go on show. One of the artists involved will be the late Sidney Nolan, who's paintings and drawings will feature in the exhibition Drought, containing a host of works inspired by a drought experienced in Australia in the early 1950s. But the other three artists featured have distinctive connections to the Central West, with Nicola Mason, Robert Hirschmann and Hui Selwood based in Bathurst, Portland and Hill End respectively. READ ALSO: Bathurst Library taking bookings for its school holiday workshops With Focus, Ms Mason has engaged her domestic setting to create still-life paintings reflecting an array of interpretations on common household objects. :"Many subjects in the exhibition are implements I actually own, such as household appliances, children's toys, and finds from daily walks with the dogs," Ms Mason said. "There's always an internal drive to create, and even when I'm not painting or drawing, I'm always thinking about new subjects to put to canvas." READ ALSO: Bathurst's Smith & Jones release first new music in three years Ms Mason was the recipient of a Create NSW Small Project Grant for development of work for this exhibition. Mr Hirschmann has put together Past Night to showcase a new direction in his artistic practice, with the Moon: an image repeated in each featured work: serving as both subject and metaphor. "They're literally moons, but metaphorically, they stand for a want to search within oneself for greater meaning," he said. "Many of the moons are bordered by 'containers' that control an energy and reveal a multitude of meanings, including the trauma of loss, a carefully crafted home or the slow beginnings of connection to a new place." READ ALSO: Denison College Bathurst High Campus to stage inaugural Block Fest With Cubi and Other Passage, Mr Selwood hopes to convey some "visual enjoyment" through his collection of abstract steel sculptures. "The works are abstract in nature, but they have a rather figurative element to them as they're all vertical in nature," he said. "Cubi comes from my adoration of American sculptor David Smith, as it was the title of his final series of works. I was very influenced by the forms he used, but I've implemented them differently." The exhibitions will be on display until Sunday, June 5. For more information, visit www.bathurstart.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/47b74e27-9b9e-4aba-b1b3-ad8dd9c81f04.JPG/r2_348_4606_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg