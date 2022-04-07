sport, local-sport,

FROM losing the plot to some mighty runs and an impressive win - that is the story of the Peter Trevor-Jones trained Burns Bay. A now six-year-old gelding that The Lagoon's Trevor-Jones also part owns, Burns Bay has been the source of much frustration. He's raced greenly, he's been out of position at the start of races, he's galloped and at one stage he contacted the barrier arm. But when Burns Bay manages to get away cleanly, as was the case in the Vale Viv Butler Pace (1,730 metres) at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night, he shows why Trevor-Jones persists. As well as his issues, Burns Bay has also got speed and strength. "He's got some very severe mental issues, he tests a trainer's patience I can tell you," Trevor-Jones said. "He's been a problem all his life, if you go back through his record and look how many barrier eights he's come out of ... it's his own fault, it's of his own volition. "He really lost the plot before Christmas and the stewards threw the book at him, but he's come back stronger." After four months away from the track, Burns Bay returned in late March and though he's still had some issues in his opening strides, he's impressed as well. He won first-up after working three wide, then a week later over 2,260m he was only denied by a neck after galloping early. On Wednesday night, from a now familiar barrier eight draw, driver John O'Shea got him away cleanly. The $4.60 chance punched on to take the lead down the front straight for the first time and from there was never headed. With 900m to go O'Shea stole a look over his shoulder and saw Burns Bay was leading by a length - a margin that soon grew. A 28 seconds third quarter saw Burns Bay out by 12m at the top of the straight. He went on to win by 9.6m over Ellen Shannon ($14), with Cala Greca ($21) a half neck further back in third. It was the sixth win of Burns Bay's 26-start career and came in a 1:56.8 mile rate. "I've got to give JT [O'Shea] a wrap, he's not an easy horse to get away, like some good drivers haven't been able to get him away," Trevor-Jones said. "His last two runs have been fantastic, he's done a heap of work. "His stamina has been amazing, like last week over 2,200 he did miles of work."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/1e915d46-152b-426c-8a6b-fc0b6bb1b32a.JPG/r0_433_3975_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg