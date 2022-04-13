news, local-news,

Cosmo Brewing's Ian Carman has begun to brew a special new offering in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine in their ongoing plight to repel the Russian invasion. Mr Carman was present at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail over the weekend to demonstrate the new beer he's brewing as part of the worldwide Drinkers for Ukraine movement. READ ALSO: Bathurst musician Jade Flynn returning to live music after three years The beer, a Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout, has been christened 'Resist', and Mr Carman has joined a host of global brewers to prepare the beer, with all proceeds from sales to go towards the Red Cross humanitarian relief effort. Mr Carman got on the front foot early to fundraise over the weekend, and has already received some generous donations. READ ALSO: Bathurst's National Trust branch delivers awards to CBD terrace owners "We've raised around $300-$400 already, the visitors at the Trades Trail have been really helpful," he said. The recipe for the stout has been designed by brewers who hail from Ukraine, where their livelihoods have been wiped out and, in some instances, their businesses destroyed by Russian attacks. Mr Carman said a number of local businesses have generously donated ingredients to assist in the production of the beer. "The key ingredient in this beer is beetroot, as it's a popular vegetable among Ukrainian delicacies, and Cathie Hale from 3 Veg Farm has kindly donated some local beetroot to help age the beer," he said. "We've also received malt from Bathurst Country Brewer, so it's great to see other local businesses assist us in putting this together." READ ALSO: Grant writing workshops to help Bathurst community groups upskill Mr Carman said the brew will be ready in time for the Bathurst Winter Festival in July, which will be advertised in the blue and yellow colours in accordance with the movement. "We hope to eventually raise a couple of thousand dollars from this brew, as it's a simple way for us to show our support for those who have been displaced by the war in Ukraine," he said. "We'll aim to provide updates on the beer's progress in the lead-up to the Bathurst Winter Festival." For more information, visit Cosmo Brewing's Facebook and Instagram channels. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/d264749f-7249-4c62-95d5-44cf0fcde1f3.JPG/r3_389_4607_2990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg