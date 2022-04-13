news, local-news,

A project driven by the Mount Panorama Lions Club and a sustainability consultant is starting to take shape at the Bathurst Rail Museum, with staged garden and tree planting works continuing. The Lions Club has enlisted the services of Orange-based ecological and water sustainability consultant Dhyan Blore to develop three distinct garden spaces around the cultural facility. Mount Panorama Lions Club member and project chair Dean Ward said it's pleasing to see the spaces starting to come into fruition, which will serve as the club's gift to Bathurst in honour of the 75th anniversary of Lions clubs in Australia. READ ALSO: Grant writing workshops to help Bathurst community groups upskill "The front garden that we planted in October is growing really well, and our efforts on Wednesday will see the side garden in Havannah Street fully planted with native grasses and trees," Mr Ward said. "We've also made a start on the third garden out the back near the museum's children's learning centre, which will serve as a vital educational resource for the facility." Ms Blore said poa labillardierei, a native tussock grass, has been used to provide feeding habitat and nesting material for a wide range of birds. READ ALSO: Bathurst musician Jade Flynn returning to live music after three years "Seed-eater birds are quite under threat in the landscape because we've taken a lot of understories out, so these spaces will be prime habitat for these species," she said. "Through my consultation work, I want to promote the sustainability of public landscapes, and these spaces will be low maintenance and drought-tolerant." The space will also include four red flowering yellow gum plants for nectar-eating birds and pollinators. READ ALSO: Plenty of fun at the PCYC these school holidays Ms Blore said the third garden will include an amphibian-friendly space and plenty of educational value for children. "We've had some great feedback for the garden spaces so far and, once completed, they will be a major environmental asset to the museum," she said. All plants and materials for the spaces were purchased by Bathurst Regional Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/cab875de-cf62-4314-a24e-eb90fdb81ccf.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg