MINISTER for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor's announced establishment of a new Regional Health Division of NSW Health is a welcome focus on the provision of regional health services. However, it is hoped the proposed development of district plans will also pay attention to the impact of a broken and under-resourced health system on lives of executive managers, doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health, and support staff in our hospitals. Patients and staff are more than numbers and functions. RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Whilst executive managers struggle with a broken and under-resourced health system, their preoccupation with risk management leaves little time to exercise collaborative leadership, resulting in an adverse impact on workplace culture, a breakdown in communication between management and staff and a failure to engage staff and the community in the development of creative solutions to local issues such as the safety, health and wellbeing of patients, overworked and demoralised staff, and the recruitment and retention of staff. The neglect of staff and community engagement leaves the provision of health services devoid of the lived experience of people and the community, and health services subject to the bureaucratic implementation of plans that reflect more the political and economic priorities of governments than the people.

