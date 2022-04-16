news, local-news,

The Toll Rescue Helicopter is on scene at a motorbike crash 37 kilometres south of Bathurst. Four road ambulances and the rescue helicopter responded to triple 000 calls for help just after 3pm following reports a motorbike rider had been thrown off his bike. Both police and NSW Ambulance remain at the scene, with Trunkey Road currently closed in both directions. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the crash occurred at Caloola. She confirmed the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. MAKING NEWS: "The rider was thrown off his bike," she said. "We responded with four ambulance road crews and the rescue helicopter, which landed at the scene. "The male, who is aged in his 40s, hit his head and also suffered arm and hand injuries." The man is in a stable condition. He will be flown in the Toll Helicopter to Orange Base Hospital for further treatment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/7bad6655-b5d3-485a-8228-1af86f5193e0.png/r0_511_750_935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg