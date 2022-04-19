Bathurst PCYC school holiday programs proving popular among youth

news, local-news,

Bathurst PCYC has enjoyed a productive start to the school holidays, with a number of children turning out for programs at the centre. The centre's free Holiday Break event, which was held last Wednesday, saw just over 70 children in attendance, and this week's roster of events is quickly booking out. READ MORE: Plenty of fun at the PCYC these school holidays Bathurst PCYC manager David Hitchick said the response has been exceptional given the fact the community is still getting used to returning to in-person events again. "There was a positive environment throughout the week and it's pleasing to see so many kids engaging with our programs," Mr Hitchick said. "The Holiday Break event was particularly well received considering it was the first time in a while we'd run such an event and it brought members from the Chifley Police District to the centre to interact with young people." READ ALSO: Sub Branch, 2BS/B-Rock to launch fundraiser for Defence Community Dogs Bathurst was the first of six locations to run the Holiday Break program, which have been designed to help young people in regional NSW positively influence their health, wellbeing and social needs, while building their resilience, confidence, purpose and self-esteem. Mr Hitchick said the centre is always happy to provide engaging and entertaining activities for children during school holiday periods. "While COVID is still around, it's clear families are trying to get on with their lives and we're comfortable working around any difficulties caused by isolation periods," he said. READ ALSO: Record crowd figure set at 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour Limited spots are available for this week's programs. For more, visit Bathurst PCYC's Facebook page.

