'Use your vote': Message to vandals after election signs defaced, stolen

CANDIDATE for Calare Stacey Whittaker has expressed her frustration and disappointment after some of her campaign signs were vandalised or stolen. Like other candidates in the race for the Federal seat of Calare, she has put up corflutes across the region to promote her candidacy. However, the One Nation candidate says some of her signs have been cut down from private property, while others have been defaced. She said the situation was disappointing and encouraged people to use their vote to send a message instead of vandalising candidates' signage, as her signs weren't the only ones to get the black marker treatment. "I have a garage full of signs, so I'll just replace them again, but it is disappointing. We live in a free society," she said. "... It is really disappointing that supporters of other parties feel it is their right to deface signs or take them altogether. Use your vote. It's a democratic society. Here is your option to put in who you feel is going to be the best voice for you in Canberra." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Although disappointed, Mrs Whittaker is choosing to view the potential motivation for targetting her signs as a positive. "It is showing that I am a threat to our current sitting member, as well as the other candidates," she said. "I may not be in the media as much as other people, but that's certainly no fault of mine. "I think I have been recognised as a threat, I am very strong option for the conservative vote and for those people that are disgruntled with the conservative vote, they are certainly looking my way to give me their number one." READ ALSO: Put your questions to Calare candidates at upcoming forum Signage often becomes a talking point during election cycles for all levels of government, with people expressing concern about the amount there is and the location. Attaching signage to trees is one method voters tend to frown upon. Mrs Whittaker said that most candidates in Calare have put their signs on trees, including herself, but reassured that they won't be there for long. "I guarantee any One Nation signs that have been put in trees by my volunteers, they will be removed within the designated timeframe after the election," she said.

