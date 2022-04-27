community,

Growing up having a younger brother with disabilities, Ethan Fenner has always been passionate about helping those living with a disability. After working for five years in the complex disabilities field and then a year and a half in the youth sector, Mr Fenner made the decision to start his own disability support service business - Pragmatic Care. The business will provide a range of services for clients, from assisting with daily living and yard maintenance to holidays and group activities. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I want to make it more client focused," Mr Fenner said. "I want to be one-on-one and build a culture and community where I feel like I can make a difference." Pragmatic Care will service plan-managed and self-managed National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants in the Central West. Mr Fenner wants to focus on servicing clients who are the right fit for his business to ensure the best results for everyone. Seeing the smile he can bring to someone's face and the progress clients make with some extra support is Mr Fenner's favourite part about his job. "Hopefully in the future we can pick up some more numbers but we always want to be small so we can be client focused," he said. "Just seeing the people grow and doing what they want, that's all that matters. "You don't want a client to be sitting there doing something they don't want, you want them to be doing what brings them joy and happiness." Mr Fenner encourages anyone interested in his services to enquire about setting up a meeting to see if Pragmatic Care is the right fit.

