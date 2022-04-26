Bathurst Heritage Week to highlight the region's historic attractions

news, local-news,

After the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail attracted another record crowd earlier in the month, there will be more for history buffs to explore from Saturday as the community prepares to celebrate Bathurst Heritage Week. The week, to be held from April 30 to May 8, will feature a diverse roster of heritage-centric activities, and will culminate in next Sunday's Proclamation Day celebrations. READ ALSO: Bathurst artist David Pascoe to exhibit works at Tremain's Mill Heritage Week co-ordinator Sandy Bathgate said while Bathurst's heritage is a "365-day-a-year asset", the week of activities allows members of the community and local visitors to delve deeper into the history behind notable local landmarks. "There'll be over 20 heritage events throughout the week, including tours, building inspections, lectures, talks and special displays," Mr Bathgate said. READ ALSO: ANZAC Spirit: Bathurst RSL secured ANZAC Spirit award for the second time "Heritage Week builds from strength to strength each year, it's terrific." Mr Bathgate said Bathurst's heritage continues to draw plenty of visitor attention, which is buoyed by passionate tourism operators and volunteers willing to sell its importance further afield. READ ALSO: Bathurst named finalist NSW Tourism Industry Council top tourism town awards "I encourage everyone to have a look at the Heritage Week program, which is available online via the Bathurst Region website and on various stands all around town," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/baeb3b03-ad49-4759-a617-28903170369c.JPG/r8_297_4171_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg