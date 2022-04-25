news, local-news,

With a number of grants now available to local groups and businesses the Bathurst Council is combining with Regional Development Australia to host grant writing workshops to help people when applying. Two workshops will take place on Tuesday May 17; one from 3.00pm to 4.30pm for community groups and the other from 6.00pm to 7.00pm for business groups. For more information or to register visit the Bathurst Region Live Invest website. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: