BATHURST Cycling Club celebrated overall victories and gutsy performances at the Canberra Junior and Women's Tour across the weekend. The pick of the bunch was Toireasa Gallagher, who earned overall gold in the women's C division on the back of her time trial and road race victories and her fourth placing in the criterium. Gallagher surprised herself with the performance, given that she went to the nation's capital with next to zero expectations. "I went down not expecting to finish on Sunday because I'd already talked myself out of contention given the hills that were in the race," she said. "I thought it was going to be too hilly for me to handle, but that was just from me going off the profile of the course and my past memory of it. Turns out that 15 years between this time and the last time I raced there made my brain exaggerate things." The other senior women's rider from the Bathurst club to race at the event was Mercede Cornelius-Feltus. Cornelius-Feltus came away with an overall women's B division runner-up finish following her road race gold, a runner-up in the time trial and a seventh in the criterium. Jenna Gallagher was the best of the Bathurst juniors as she dominated her under 13 girls category, winning all three stages and taking the overall win. Nadia Gallagher and Audrey Smith each came away with top three performance in the participation category. Hamish Smith was fifth overall in the under 11s boys tour while Sebastian Gallagher was fourth overall, making him the top finisher of the bottom-age riders in the division. Cadel Lovett managed fourth overall in the under 17s boys after his Australian Track Championships campaign while Charlotte Lovett was seventh overall in the under 17s girls. "It's hillier than what the kids are used to racing around here so it was always going to be hard for them, but you can never question the effort that they put in. They were quite often not too far off the front groups so they definitely weren't getting smashed," Gallagher said of the juniors' efforts. The mother-daughter combination of Toireasa and Jenna Gallagher also had the special experience of wearing the tour leader's yellow number going into their respective road races.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/3ad79781-f730-4f6f-aadf-ce074c7da5d1.jpg/r0_84_2048_1241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg