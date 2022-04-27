news, local-news, Fires, shopping centre

A boy will face court today charged after several small fires were allegedly deliberately lit in a shopping centre in Dubbo at the weekend. Staff responded to a small fire in a store about 3.50pm on Saturday, April 23 and immediately evacuated the business. Fire and Rescue NSW responded and examined the location; police were told the fires had been deliberately lit in four different locations. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were alerted and commenced an investigation. Following inquiries, officers arrested a 12-year-old boy about 12.45pm Tuesday, April 25, and took him to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with destroy property in company use fire. The boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court today. Orana Mid-Western Police District Commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan, said incidents such as these were of great concern to police especially due to the risk they pose to shoppers. "The staff responded quickly and appropriately and, as a consequence, everyone was evacuated safely and without injury," Supt Sullivan said. "The risk posed to the public by such incidents is disturbing and police treat such incidents these very seriously. "We ask that anyone with information about incidents such as these to contact Dubbo Police," he said. Inquiries continue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/1f368491-3a44-427f-8fb9-7c4982d6993f.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg