The latest offering from a Bathurst-based craft brewer is set to bring the fresh favour of regionally grown malt and hops to a local restaurant. Cosmo Brewing's Fresh Hop Pale Ale is now pouring at El Guapo Cantina, and has been produced using malt and hops sourced by two suppliers in the NSW Riverina region. READ MORE: Bathurst brewer developing Ukrainian stout to support war-torn country Brewer Ian Carman said the pale ale will also be pouring at this weekend's Royal Bathurst Show, an event that prides itself on showcasing local producers. "We're calling this beer a 'SMaSH' beer, which stands for single malt and single hop, and its brewed using the award-winning veloria malt from Voyager Craft Malt," Mr Carman said. "But the real star of the show is the single cascade hop variety from Ryefield Hops, which gives the beer its fresh, zesty aroma with hints of lime and orange blossom." READ ALSO: Bathurst Heritage Week to highlight the region's historic attractions Given the timing of the beer's release [around Anzac Day], Mr Carman said the brew has a unique flavour not too dissimilar to Anzac biscuits. "There's a light sweetness on the palate reminiscent of honey and golden syrup," he said. "For this time of year, with the weather getting cooler, the beer offers a soothing 'mouth cuddle.'" READ ALSO: Bathurst Showground to host the 153rd edition of the Royal Bathurst Show from April 29 to May 1 A beer is often successful off the weight of its branding, and Mr Carman said his partner, Alex Robinson, produced a clay design to promote the new brew on tap. "Alex has put a lot of effort into establishing Cosmo's visual brand, and her latest tap label features prints of the hops that were used to brew it," he said. For more, visit the Cosmo Brewing Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

