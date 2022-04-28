news, local-news,

AFTER countless hours of work, the Royal Bathurst Show is ready to welcome thousands of people. It's the first show since 2019 where there'll be little to no COVID-19 restrictions, as the Bathurst Showground hosts the first major show in NSW since the Sydney Royal Easter Show from April 29 to May 1. Royal Bathurst Show president Col McPhee said he's looking forward to welcoming people through the gate from 9am on Friday. READ MORE: "There's been some fairly long hours put in by the office staff but it's all coming along," he said. "Judging is well underway in the pavilion and it was the local day for the horses on Thursday and that was terrific." In terms of numbers, there's been over 20,000 people across the three days in the past and organisers are hoping for similar numbers again. "Even with wet weather, Bathurst people tend to be use to it," volunteer Adelaide Kenworthy said. There'll be well over 15 rides for patrons to enjoy, with Mr McPhee explaining that all rides have undergone rigorous checks in recent days. "They were fully check on Wednesday and these rides have come straight from Sydney anywhere, where the checking is quite stringent," Mr McPhee said. People who have pre-paid ride tickets can pick them up from the show office near the grandstand. There is no public parking available at the showground. The Royal Bathurst Show went ahead last year even a number of COVID-19 restrictions in place, being held before the second lockdown, while organisers had to cancel the 2020 edition. A single day pass is $27 for an adult, $20.50 for concession and $13.50 for children, while a family of four is $54 and family of five $66. Entry tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, but the Dine and Discover vouchers can only be used online. For more information or to view the online program, visit the show website at www.bathurstshow.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/ba15ee90-ce39-4b21-8a9d-52c6b38082e9.JPG/r396_742_5135_3420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg