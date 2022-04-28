I WAS not surprised to hear Rex will no longer service Bathurst as the two flights per week are not considered a service at all. I fly around the state and country regularly and need to drive to Orange or Sydney so I can then fly at a reasonable time to my final destination including Broken Hill, Tamworth and Melbourne. I check Bathurst flights each time and try to work around the flight time, but it's like they chose a time of flying that doesn't connect with any other flight at a reasonable time for someone flying for business. READ ALSO: The drive to Orange, which adds an hour each way, is still more convenient and, even with the cost of petrol lately, cheaper than flying from Bathurst. Bathurst is a large, growing town and there should be more done to support the growth of the town so the movement continues to the region and the money continues. Rex should consider the change in the population and what that may provide in revenue if it stayed in Bathurst but fixed the flight schedule.

