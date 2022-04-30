community,

The wait for The Whitlams was certainly worth it last Sunday, as a packed crowd raced to The Victoria Bathurst to catch the beloved Australian act for a rare local appearance. Led by mainstay frontman Tim Freedman, The Whitlams led the local crowd through a host of their classic tunes, such as 'No Aphrodisiac', albeit reimagined with a unique country twang. READ ALSO: Bathurst Showground to host the 153rd edition of the Royal Bathurst Show from April 29 to May 1 The performance, The Whitlams' first in Bathurst since the early 2000s, served as the conclusion of The Victoria's Backyard Sunset Series, which was launched to bring renowned Australian music acts to the region. Josh Pyke and Katie Noonan performed in February and March respectively. The Whitlams were originally scheduled to launch the event in January, but the performance was postponed with the Omicron variant accelerating COVID-19 transmissions. READ ALSO: Bathurst Winter Festival organisers focused on building numbers back up in 2022 When the Western Advocate interviewed Mr Freedman in December, he said it was pleasing to see so many venues turning away from gaming licenses, referencing the band's hit 'Blow Up the Pokies', which discusses the negative effect of gambling on Australians. "It's entirely possible to run a successful venue with quality entertainment, food and grog, and it gives me a warm feeling to hear The Victoria has committed to this model," he said. READ ALSO: Local preschool sends essential school supplies to Northern Rivers area The Victoria brand and marketing manager Meg McKenna said the venue "is proudly pokie free and committed to bringing original and live music to the Bathurst region." For more information on live events, visit www.thevictoriabathurst.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

