WHEN the ANZAC Day Memorial Trophy first went on the line in 2015, Jake Betts was touted as an emerging star of the Bathurst Panthers squad. This Saturday when the 2022 edition of the trophy is contested, it will be Betts who leads Panthers out onto Carrington Park for their clash with St Pat's. Though Betts has gone on from a young lock with potential to win premierships with Panthers, becoming a key member of their forward pack and this year taking on coaching for the first time, he still sees the trophy match with the same sort of awe now as he did back then. "It's a game you pencil in every year, it's great to be a part of. It's always played in good spirits and yeah, it gives you goose bumps when you're out there," he said. "When you line up and they do that Last Post - it's really special." It was the Saints who won the first ANZAC clash in 2015, but Panthers posted a 30-22 victory the following year and have retained the trophy ever since. Betts is thankful that the clash has been retained in the new Peter McDonald Premiership and that it acts as Panthers first game of the season. "It was a bit of a worry there, but the Groups worked it out and were able to put it into the calendar. It's good they did because it's pretty special," he said. "I couldn't have picked a better first home game, everyone looks forward to playing Pat's, especially at home." READ MORE: Hotham is eager to see Bathurst Panthers' new league tag recruits learn from St Pat's READ MORE: St Pat's look to continue their dominant run in Group 10 league tag READ MORE: Bathurst Panthers juniors and seniors to have the same look for season 2022 Panthers head into Saturday's game undefeated, having accounted for Wellington Cowboys (32-12) and Cowra Magpies (38-20) on the road to kick-start their campaign. While injuries and unavailabilities mean Betts has had to shuffle his side for Saturday's match, Panthers have dealt with changes well already. After making their first grade debuts last Sunday, halfback Jackson Carter and lock Tom Lemmich have retained their spots. Jia Siakasoni has been promoted from the bench to the centres alongside Jeremy Gordon, while Dave Sellers will start at prop after acting as a substitute against the Magpies. Under 18s prop Tallis Tobin will get his chance from the bench. "It's been really good, the boys have all put their hands up. There have been a lot of different changes, but everyone has stood up and done their job and moving forward, that's good to see," Betts said. Betts himself will line up at hooker and knows he will have to work hard to contain opposite Hayden Bolam, who has impressed since making the switch from Forbes to the Saints. He says shutting down Saints captain-coach Zac Merritt will also be vital. "I played a lot of juniors with him [Bolam] coming through and Jedd did too, he's a real handy player. He's really smart," Betts said. "I saw Pat's in the knockout and they looked pretty strong and Zac looks as fit as he's ever been, so we'll have to shut him down." Kick off at Carrington Park is at 6.15pm Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

