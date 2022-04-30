Zoe wins Young Woman Ambassador title at show

news, local-news, Royal Bathurst Show, Young Ambassador, Miss Showgirl

A YOUNG woman with plans to study paramedicine has been named as the inaugural Young Woman Ambassador for the Royal Bathurst Show. Zoe Peters, 19, was announced the winner at a presentation at the Bathurst Show on Friday night. The Young Woman Ambassador replaces the former Royal Bathurst Showgirl competition. Charli Kamper, who works in aged care and hospitality, was named runner up. Accepting the award, Ms Peters said she was incredibly honoured. READ ALSO: "I'd also like to extend my congratulations to the other girls who competed, they are all so incredible. "Even though I have won the competition I feel like meeting these girls was the biggest win of all," she said, adding she would encourage other young women to enter next year. "I feel it's a real platform for young women, just to display what is good for them but what other women can do as well." Judge, John Lowe, said he was extremely impressed by the calibre of all four entrants. "All were fantastic young women." Mr Lowe, who was one of three judges on the interview panel, said this year's new format was very popular with entrants. Vicki Wilson, who organises the Young Woman Ambassador competition thanked everyone involved. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/abf7aba3-61ce-4a3b-a6e5-7ffb61c4468a.jpeg/r0_186_3853_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg