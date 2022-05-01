community,

While numbers were down on previous years, Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy said this year's event was once again an overwhelming success. It was estimated that this year's show attracted just over 20,000 patrons, well down from last year's show that attracted close to 30,000, but Mr Kenworthy said that was understandable with the weather in the days leading up to the show. "I think we've had every type of weather or most that Bathurst can offer in the last week," he said. READ ALSO: "We had lots of rain, heavy mist, fog and we almost had a frost. We then had humidity on Friday night but then on Saturday night, it was freezing. "We've had everything thrown at us, but still, what a great show." Mr Kenworthy said the drop in number was expected because of the weather. "The wet weather does have an affect every time and it's pretty predictable," he said. "In dollars terms, it'll probably be a 20 per cent down on last year. Last year was a peak year though, probably our biggest crowd in 20-30 years. "We're probably down on our bottom range, but it's probably not as bad as it could have been." After not running in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was able to operate fairly normally last year but just with a number of restrictions in place. "Last year we hit 30,000 and our average was about 25,000 before COVID, so the average went up," Mr Kenworthy said. "After this year, the average is probably brought back down to where it was. "To get over 20,000 when considering the weather and all the rain we've had down here, it all honesty it's amazing." In the lead up the Royal Bathurst Show, Mr Kenworthy said there was a concern about COVID-19 following a number of cases that came out of the Royal Sydney Easter Show. "We were a bit concerned after Sydney," he said. "There were quite a few COVID cases that came out of Sydney. Some of the stewards came from the regions and from all over the state. Some of our head stewards come down with it volunteering down in Sydney. "We did lose some commercial stalls because of COVID, but having dealt with all that and gotten here but I think the show has been great." The show was officially opened on Saturday afternoon, with NSW Deputy Premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole, NSW MLC Sam Farraway and Calare MP Andrew Gee all in attendance. "For the first time ever, we had a marquee on the stage," Mr Kenworthy said. "We thought with the deputy premier and all the other dignitaries, we thought we'd better cover them up." This year marked the 153rd edition of the Royal Bathurst Show, with the first show held way back in 19th century in 1858.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/dea8b741-e85b-438b-8eb7-3c32b42e8ba5.JPG/r1_145_2831_1744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg